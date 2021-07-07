Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released court documents detail how the FBI infiltrated a so-called “Bible study” group in Virginia after the U.S. Capitol insurrection and arrested its leader.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said.

He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.

A few weeks later, an undercover FBI agent reached out to him.

Court documents say the group is not affiliated with any known major right-wing extremist groups.

During several meetings, members discussed secession, surveilling the Capitol, testing homemade bombs, combat training and covert messaging, the FBI stated.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a...
Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said. He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.(FBI via CNN Newsource)

According to court records, Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.

Duong was arrested last week.

He is facing federal charges for his participation at the insurrection and hasn’t entered a plea.

More than 500 criminal cases linked to the January riot are currently active in U.S. courts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says
Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
AP source: Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says
NYPD catches roughly 25,000 honeybees swarming in Times Square.
25,000 bees removed from Times Square