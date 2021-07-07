Advertise
Homes needed for 400 animals at Montgomery shelter

"Millie" is among hundreds of cats and dogs currently available for adoption or fostering at...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is hoping you’ll make room in your family for one of the more than 400 animals it’s currently sheltering.

Some are in foster homes while others are up for adoption, but they’re all in need of your help.

In addition to a few bunnies, the shelter is loaded with nearly 245 dogs and nearly 160 cats! The numbers continue to climb with shelter officials saying they’ve taken in more than 130 owner surrendered pets in the last few weeks.

The shelter is asking anyone interested in fostering to join its Facebook group “Friendly Fosters of MHS.”

For those looking to adopt, you can view the animals ready for adoption on petfinder.com and by applying to adopt and scheduling an appointment.

The shelter is located at 1150 John Overton Drive in Montgomery.

