Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va. The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for the law, which they didn’t request and largely won’t be responsible for enforcing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Bear kills woman in Montana
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
3 officers wounded in Chicago, not life-threatening, official says