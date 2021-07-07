Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.

Capt. Saba Coleman says the victim has been identified as Johnnie Howard Jr., 28.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard. When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found a 2010 Hyundai Elantra. Howard, the driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman says Howard was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, Coleman added. No other information has been released.

