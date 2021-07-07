Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.

Capt. Saba Coleman says the victim has been identified as Johnnie Howard Jr., 28.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard. When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found a 2010 Hyundai Elantra. Howard, the driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman says Howard was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, Coleman added. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says
Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery

Latest News

A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says
Summer Fit Camp: Move Montgomery Health & Wellness Task Force
Summer Fit Camp: Move Montgomery Health & Wellness Task Force
Get moving this weekend with Montgomery’s First Lady and some of the best fitness trainers in...
Montgomery’s first lady to hold free workout session, part of city fitness initiative
Scattered showers and storms are likely today.
More unseasonably high rain chances