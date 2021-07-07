Montgomery child killed in I-65 rollover crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery child has died after a single-vehicle crash along the interstate in Chilton County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on I-65, near the 216 mile marker. That’s several miles south of the Jemison/Thorsby exit at mile marker 219.

Investigators said the child, whose name was not released, was killed after being ejected from a 2007 Ford Five Hundred driven by Talitha Smith, 36, of Montgomery.

The victim was not properly restrained, according to ALEA, when the vehicle swerved off the roadway, struck a sign and overturned.

ALEA said the child was taken to nearby St. Vincent’s Hospital in Chilton County where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.