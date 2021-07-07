Montgomery pay raise package already making positive impact for some

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s plan for an across-the-board pay raise is starting to mean good things for at least one department just three weeks after being unveiled.

Jasmine Scott-Moseley always felt she would make her police dispatcher job a career at the E-911 Center in Montgomery. Reed solidified that with his $16 million dollar pay raise package.

“Well, we think it’s the right time,” the mayor said in mid-June, adding that it was made possible thanks to increase in revenues and restructuring of some short and long term debts.

“I was excited. I was really excited. It’s well overdue,” Scott-Moseley said, adding that her salary will jump 10 percent.

And that’s not all. There are signs recruiting is improving for some city departments. In fact, a friend of Scott-Moseley’s recently submitted an application.

“You’re going to come in making what I’m, almost what I’m making now, and that was an eye opener for her,” said Scott-Moseley.

“Do I think it’s enough? I think it’s a lot,” said Melinda Shonk, who is the head of Montgomery’s E-911 Communications Department.

“Fortunately, when we met with each person, we were able to tell them specifically what their pay would be going to, so it was a great, great thing to be able to share. And I think that we got more positive feedback about their future with the city than I think we might’ve gotten without that,” said Shonk.

The raises will take effect Oct. 1. B then the happy reality of it all will sink in for Scott-Moseley.

“So maybe by September, October I’ll start getting excited,” she said.

Scott-Moseley hasn’t decided what she’ll do with the extra pay. What she does know, she’s here to stay thanks to that extra 10 percent.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.