Montgomery’s first lady to hold free workout session, part of city fitness initiative

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get moving this weekend with Montgomery’s First Lady and some of the best fitness trainers in town.

The Move Montgomery Health and Wellness Task Force, an initiative created by First Lady Tamika Reed and local health advocates, will host a monthly Summer Fit Camp beginning July 10 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Alabama has the sixth-highest adult obesity rate in the nation and the sixteenth highest obesity rate for youth ages 10 to 17. It is an issue that is especially prevalent in central Alabama counties, like Montgomery. Obesity is linked to many known medical issues which can be better managed or mitigated with weight loss and routine exercise.

First Lady Tamika Reed launched this initiative to help Montgomerians prioritize their health and wellness.

This summer event is part of a series of monthly activities to run through September created by Move Montgomery to encourage Montgomery residents to live healthier, happier lives. To register for Saturday’s free event, please visit the Summer Fit Camp’s Eventbrite page.

For more information, visit the Facebook event link.

