More unseasonably high rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a wet Tuesday with 100% of the area seeing rain at some point. Many saw a decent soaking for a few hours thanks to the tropical moisture in the atmosphere.

Rain chances will stay elevated for today and tomorrow, but it won’t rain all day. It likely won’t be quite as widespread or as long-lasting as what we saw yesterday, but coverage will be around 50-60%.

It still appears as though rain coverage will come back down closer to what you’d expect this time of year for Friday and the weekend -- around 40% for Friday, 20% Saturday and 40% again for Sunday. Certainly no washouts are in the cards for your outdoor plans this weekend!

High temps will continue to be in the upper 80s to around 90 for the remainder of the workweek. That’s unless showers or storms hinder your location’s warm-up by developing earlier in the day. If you see more rain on any given day, your high temp may stay a few degrees cooler.

Once rain chances fall a bit this weekend, expect daytime highs to be a touch warmer -- most places will warm into the lower 90s. That will continue into next week as well.

Unfortunately, the tropical mugginess won’t be going anywhere. Dew points will be in the 70s each day for at least the next week. That will make each day feel a handful of degrees hotter than the actual temperature.

For the weekend and next week, that means it will feel like it’s in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

