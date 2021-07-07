Advertise
New charges for suspect in Ozark hit and run

Alexander J. McLeod has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received...
Alexander J. McLeod has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received in a hit and run accident.(Source: Dale County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man has been charged with murder after a juvenile died from injuries received in a hit and run accident.

Ozark Police say a juvenile that was in a July 4th accident died from his injuries Wednesday.

According to investigators Alexander J. McLeod fled from the scene of the crash, and has now been charged with reckless murder and 1st degree assault.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mixon School Road and Saxon Lane in Ozark around 11:20 Sunday.

First responders found two vehicles in a ditch. One of the vehicles held an injured woman and the young male. The juvenile had life-threatening injuries and was taken first to Dale Medical Center and then on to a Birmingham hospital. He passed away Wednesday morning.

Authorities say McLeod fled the scene of the accident without helping the other victims or notifying law enforcement. They say McLeod fled in another vehicle along with Trevonta Nance and Jarquries Williams. All three have been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Jaquries M. Williams, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Jaquries M. Williams, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.(Source: Dale County Jail)
Trevonta D. Nance is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident
Trevonta D. Nance is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident(Source: Dale County Jail)

