Prattville City Council approves 1-cent sales tax renewal

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Citizens of Prattville will continue to pay a 1-cent sales tax. The Prattville City Council has renewed that 1-cent sales tax.

The tax was in place to help pay city debt for 10 years. It expired this year.

But the City Council says this renewal is not a new tax.

“Since that money has come in we are now going to use the money that is continuing to come in. We just needed to continue it legally and we needed to set aside how we’re going to spend that same money since the tax was used before for debt and the debt is now expired,” said District 7 Councilwoman Lora Lee-Boone.

The sale tax didn’t go over well with some of the citizens in attendance Tuesday because they wanted to know where the money was going.

10% of the money from the sale tax will go into a city reserve fund. The money will then be split four ways toward education, parks and recreation, infrastructure and public facilities with each receiving 25%.

Boone says the money from the sales tax will help other departments.

“For example, the police and fire departments, we have general budget money that we will be using for them that we would have to pull away from that money to work on these other projects if we did not separate this money out,” Boone said.

There is no time when the tax will expire.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

