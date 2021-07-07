Reed: Illegal gunfire, fireworks during July 4th down 50%

Advertise
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says overall crime across the city during the Fourth of July was down compared to previous years.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says overall crime across the city during the Fourth of July was down compared to previous years.

According to the city, calls for service were down 30% from last year. Calls related to illegal gunfire or fireworks were down 50% compared to 2020 and 18% compared to pre-pandemic years.

“Now we did see an increase in shot spotter alerts, but we believe that we are also trying to invest more in those shot spotters,” said Reed

Reed said the shot spotter alert system is just one of the areas the city wants to continue to invest in.

While crime was down, Reed says police did arrest one person in relation to illegal gunfire. Details about the arrest were not released, but Reed said the city would have more information later this week.

“It’s important to know that our police department takes those calls very seriously. Our police department investigates those calls like they would anything else,” Reed added.

Reed said “no pass” was given to anyone during the holiday weekend.

“We hope this sets an example to others who are engaging in illegal activity, regardless of what day it is or what holiday it is. If it’s illegal to shoot guns in the air, if it’s illegal to shoot guns in the city to the degree that we can find those perpetrators, we’re going to do that,” Reed said.

Reed commended the community for reporting any illegal activity and helping to identify those involved with it.

