Special election set for Pike Road property tax increase

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission has unanimously approved a special election for a large property tax increase in Pike Road.

Commissioners approved the special election for Oct. 5,

READ MORE: Pike Road Schools requesting property tax increase

The school system already got the approval from the town, county, lawmakers and the governor to hold the 25-point five millage tax increase vote.

READ MORE: Ivey signs bill to potentially increase property taxes in Pike Road

The current tax renewal is 6.5.

The increase would actually be 19 mills.

If Pike Road residents approve the increase it would be on top of the 26 mills Pike Roads schools currently collect.

The superintendent says the increase would generate $50 million to build a new high school.

The increase would mean an additional $15.83 per month for a house valued at $100,000 but more for houses of higher value.

