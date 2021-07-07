Special election set for Pike Road property tax increase

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission has unanimously approved a special election for a large property tax increase in Pike Road.

Commissioners approved the special election for Oct. 5,

The school system already got the approval from the town, county, lawmakers and the governor to hold the 25-point five millage tax increase vote.

The current tax renewal is 6.5.

The increase would actually be 19 mills.

If Pike Road residents approve the increase it would be on top of the 26 mills Pike Roads schools currently collect.

The superintendent says the increase would generate $50 million to build a new high school.

The increase would mean an additional $15.83 per month for a house valued at $100,000 but more for houses of higher value.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.