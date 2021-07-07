Waffle House opens newest Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Breakfast lovers will be able to enjoy a new Waffle House location in Montgomery starting Wednesday.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held for the latest Waffle House establishment. The restaurant is located on Taylor Road, near the entrance to Auburn University at Montgomery.

According to a news release, the restaurant will provide 30 jobs and “24-hour access to Scattered, Smothered and Covered hash browns.”

