Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Waffle House opens newest Montgomery location

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Breakfast lovers will be able to enjoy a new Waffle House location in Montgomery starting Wednesday.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held for the latest Waffle House establishment. The restaurant is located on Taylor Road, near the entrance to Auburn University at Montgomery.

According to a news release, the restaurant will provide 30 jobs and “24-hour access to Scattered, Smothered and Covered hash browns.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Montgomery eatery recognized as top vegan restaurant by USA Today
Montgomery eatery recognized as top vegan restaurant by USA Today
Plant Bae recognized as a top vegan restaurant in the southeast
Montgomery eatery recognized as top vegan restaurant by USA Today
Food for Thought 7/1
Food for Thought 7/1
ADPH said Carlito’s Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road has reopened with a health score of 85.
Montgomery restaurant reopens with new health score