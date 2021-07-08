Advertise
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed.

Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police officers and an ambulance at the Waffle House restaurant at that location.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Neither a motive nor any suspects are known.

