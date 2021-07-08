Alabama counties at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19 spread quadruples in 2 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of counties on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator dashboard now under a “very high risk” for spread of COVID-19 continues to climb.

Two weeks ago ADPH reported just six of the state’s 67 counties met criteria for the label. Last week that number more than tripled to 21. Now, there are 26 counties giving health officials signs for concern.

Counties currently under a ‘very high risk’ include Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Morgan, Marshall, Blount, Walker, St. Clair, Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, Talladega, Chilton, Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery, Macon, Lee, Crenshaw, Clark, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston, Mobile and Baldwin.

Four additional counties are considered at “high risk” and 31 remain at “low risk” this week, ADPH’s dashboard shows.

A county’s risk level is reflected in ADPH’s color-coded map, which changes based on whether case counts are increasing or decreasing. Below is a description of each risk level:

If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, they will be Very High Risk (Red).

If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will be High Risk (Orange).

If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will be Moderate (Yellow).

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will be considered Low Risk (Green).

ADPH says residents in very high risk counties should follow guidelines like social distancing, getting vaccinated, or wearing a mask if you are not vaccinated to help move their area toward a lower-risk category.

Alabama has had 552,911 total confirmed cases of the virus and 11,387 deaths since March 2020. ADPH says 1,860,951 people have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

