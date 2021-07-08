Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama counties at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19 spread quadruples in 2 weeks

The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in two...
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in two weeks from 6 to 26 counties that are at "very high risk" for COVID-19 spread.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of counties on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator dashboard now under a “very high risk” for spread of COVID-19 continues to climb.

Two weeks ago ADPH reported just six of the state’s 67 counties met criteria for the label. Last week that number more than tripled to 21. Now, there are 26 counties giving health officials signs for concern.

Counties currently under a ‘very high risk’ include Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Morgan, Marshall, Blount, Walker, St. Clair, Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, Talladega, Chilton, Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery, Macon, Lee, Crenshaw, Clark, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Houston, Mobile and Baldwin.

Four additional counties are considered at “high risk” and 31 remain at “low risk” this week, ADPH’s dashboard shows.

A county’s risk level is reflected in ADPH’s color-coded map, which changes based on whether case counts are increasing or decreasing. Below is a description of each risk level:

  • If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, they will be Very High Risk (Red).
  • If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will be High Risk (Orange).
  • If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will be Moderate (Yellow).
  • If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will be considered Low Risk (Green).

ADPH says residents in very high risk counties should follow guidelines like social distancing, getting vaccinated, or wearing a mask if you are not vaccinated to help move their area toward a lower-risk category.

Alabama has had 552,911 total confirmed cases of the virus and 11,387 deaths since March 2020. ADPH says 1,860,951 people have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA said the fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on I-65, near the 216 mile marker, a...
Montgomery child killed in I-65 rollover crash
A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the 1300 block of Eastern...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
Breakfast lovers will be able to enjoy a new Waffle House location.
Waffle House opens newest Montgomery location

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Julian Boyce, 14, gets a hug from his mother, Satrina...
COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide, expose severe inequities
Head of vaccine research for UAB says effects from COVID-19 vaccine are only short term
An infectious disease expert warned that Alabama’s low vaccination rate makes the state...
Expert: Low COVID vaccination rate puts Alabama at risk
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines