Blue Angels to put on a great show in Pensacola Beach this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for an incredible show just a few hours south down in Pensacola Beach. The annual Pensacola Beach Air Show is currently going on, with the main event set for this Saturday.

The show will feature the Blue Angels, which is the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron stationed at Forrest Sherman Field aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Blue Angels in Pensacola Beach. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s not just the Blue Angels that will be performing, though.

The line-up features at least six other acts that will take flight beginning at 11am on Saturday. By 2pm, the Blue Angels will take to the air, delivering a show like no other.

Mayor Grover C. Robinson, IV of Pensacola says it’s a fantastic experience for everyone, even if you’ve been before. He tells me this year will be especially great because the Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

Blue Angels in Pensacola Beach. (WSFA 12 News)

He says to expect a huge crowd on Saturday, and that if you want to attend to make sure you give yourself plenty of time. The show begins at 11am, but people will begin filing into the heart of Pensacola Beach as early as 6am.

The heart of it all is where the pier and famous beachball water tower are, but Mayor Robinson says the show is visible and plenty worthwhile even if you’re not right smack dab in the middle of the crowd.

He suggests making an entire day out of the event by packing the beach gear and a cooler. To make your departure easier and less hectic, many previous attendees tell me it’s a good idea to hang around the beach or grab a meal after the show concludes. That way you’re avoiding the mad rush of people attempting to get off the beach and out of the area.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend at the beaches. (WSFA 12 News)

It should be noted that while the actual event is on Saturday, the full dress rehearsal on Friday is virtually the exact same show. It starts at 11am, with the Blue Angels taking flight at 2pm -- just like Saturday.

Mayor Robinson says taking the dress rehearsal in on Friday is a great way to avoid the huge crowd and get the same exact experience.

Of course the weather is an important variable to consider when heading to outdoor events and the beach. The forecast features your typical summertime shower and thunderstorm potential each day, with Saturday’s chances being the lowest. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a “moderate” swim risk for anyone hitting the water!

