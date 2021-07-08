Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - The mother of convicted killer Steven Avery died Thursday, according to Avery’s attorney.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. Zellner says her passing comes a day before Steven Avery’s birthday.

Dolores Avery and her family were featured in the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer” about Steven Avery’s trial and appeal. She maintained her son’s innocence in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach. Halbach, a freelance photographer, reported to the Avery Salvage Yard on Oct. 31, 2005, to photograph a vehicle for a magazine. Investigators say her remains were found in a burn pit on the Avery property.

WBAY reported that a Court of Appeals decision is pending in Steven Avery’s latest appeal of his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Zellner says a new witness has come forward alleging he saw Teresa Halbach’s vehicle planted at the Avery Salvage Yard after her murder. Zellner says the new evidence points shows Steven Avery’s nephew, Bobby Dassey, was involved in the murder and framing of Avery.

Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.

Click here for more on the new witness statements.

Avery’s other nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ. Click here for more on the Brendan Dassey request for clemency.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA said the fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on I-65, near the 216 mile marker, a...
Montgomery child killed in I-65 rollover crash
A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument
Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the 1300 block of Eastern...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
Breakfast lovers will be able to enjoy a new Waffle House location.
Waffle House opens newest Montgomery location

Latest News

Former Tuskegee mayor remains defiant after damaging Confederate statue
Former Tuskegee mayor remains defiant after damaging Confederate statue
The U.S. Forest Service shared video Thursday of a fire tornado, also called a fire whirl,...
Caught on camera: Incredible fire tornado seen during Calif. blaze
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
7 Day
Storm chances to end the week