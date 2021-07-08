Advertise
Expert: Low COVID vaccination rate puts Alabama at risk

An infectious disease expert warned that Alabama’s low vaccination rate makes the state...
An infectious disease expert warned that Alabama’s low vaccination rate makes the state vulnerable to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An infectious disease expert warned that Alabama’s low vaccination rate makes the state vulnerable to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is the director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases. She told reporters Wednesday that hospitalization rates are increasing in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with about one-third of people fully vaccinated.

There were 256 people in state hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday, although that is a fraction of the 3,000 that were hospitalized at the pandemic’s peak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

