Jessica Taylor to run in Alabama’s US Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jessica Taylor has announced her intentions of running in Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

She calls herself a “full throttle conservative leader.”

Taylor’s a mom of three and a business owner. She unsuccessfully ran for the District 2 Congressional seat in 2020.

She now joins a growing list of Republicans in the race, including U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, Montgomery businesswoman Lynda Blanchard and Katie Britt, former president of the Business Council of Alabama.

They are all looking to fill current Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat. He announced he will retire when his term ends in January 2023.

