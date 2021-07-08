Montgomery city council president confirms cancer diagnosis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - During Tuesday night’s Montgomery City Council meeting, a hearfelt thank you came from Council President Charles Jinright.

Jinright revealed a recent cancer diagnosis. He said the “Care Here” program for city employees saved his life.

Jinright said the service requires them to see a doctor every three months. He made the visit to renew his medication when they discovered his cancer.

“Thanks to ‘Care Here’ and the leadership of our city, what our employees have got is something that is very valuable, and especially valuable to me now. And I want to say that to all employees of the city, you’ve got to realize how valuable ‘Care Here’ is to you, and what having the availability of a doctor every three months to see or once a year. It’s very valuable. Thank you,” Jinright said.

He did not specify the type of cancer.

