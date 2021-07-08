Montgomery County district attorney to host ‘Second Chance’ job fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Thursday specifically for ex-offenders.
According to Bailey, a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear while they’re trying to get back on their feet. He says it’s often the one thing that keeps ex-offenders from getting into the workforce.
Bailey has partnered with Pastor Leon Hampton at True Divine Baptist Church to provide a space connecting those former criminals with companies willing to give them a chance. There will also be agencies here that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.
Among the participating employers and resource providers are:
- Walmart
- Buffalo Rock
- Lear
- Selvin’s Soul Food and Sports Café
- Onin Staffing
- Alliance HR Services
- Surge Staffing
- ASK Telemarketing
- Hope Inspired Ministries
- Trenholm State Community College
- Medical Advocacy Outreach
Representatives from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office will also be on hand to guide ex-offenders through the process of how to file for an expungement.
The Second Chance job fair is Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon at True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Highway. There’s no charge, but registration is encouraged.
