Montgomery County district attorney to host ‘Second Chance’ job fair

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Thursday specifically for ex-offenders.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Thursday specifically for ex-offenders.

According to Bailey, a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear while they’re trying to get back on their feet. He says it’s often the one thing that keeps ex-offenders from getting into the workforce.

Bailey has partnered with Pastor Leon Hampton at True Divine Baptist Church to provide a space connecting those former criminals with companies willing to give them a chance. There will also be agencies here that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.

Among the participating employers and resource providers are:

  • Walmart
  • Buffalo Rock
  • Lear
  • Selvin’s Soul Food and Sports Café
  • Onin Staffing
  • Alliance HR Services
  • Surge Staffing
  • ASK Telemarketing
  • Hope Inspired Ministries
  • Trenholm State Community College
  • Medical Advocacy Outreach

Representatives from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office will also be on hand to guide ex-offenders through the process of how to file for an expungement.

The Second Chance job fair is Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon at True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Highway. There’s no charge, but registration is encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

