Montgomery County district attorney to host ‘Second Chance’ job fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Thursday specifically for ex-offenders.

According to Bailey, a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear while they’re trying to get back on their feet. He says it’s often the one thing that keeps ex-offenders from getting into the workforce.

Bailey has partnered with Pastor Leon Hampton at True Divine Baptist Church to provide a space connecting those former criminals with companies willing to give them a chance. There will also be agencies here that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.

Among the participating employers and resource providers are:

Walmart

Buffalo Rock

Lear

Selvin’s Soul Food and Sports Café

Onin Staffing

Alliance HR Services

Surge Staffing

ASK Telemarketing

Hope Inspired Ministries

Trenholm State Community College

Medical Advocacy Outreach

Representatives from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office will also be on hand to guide ex-offenders through the process of how to file for an expungement.

The Second Chance job fair is Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon at True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Highway. There’s no charge, but registration is encouraged.

