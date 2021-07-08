Advertise
Mr. Mattress continues ‘Doing Good in the Neighborhood,’ donates to Mercy House

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nonprofit organization in Montgomery received a large donation Thursday thanks to WSFA 12 News’ “Doing Good in the Neighborhood” contest and the community.

About 3,000 people entered the “Doing Good in the Neighborhood” contest for a chance to win one of 24 mattresses. Even after the contest came to an end, it continued to live up to its name.

On Thursday, Mr. Mattress owner Jeffery Douglas delivered 24 mattresses to Mercy house. The donation was accepted by pastor Ken Austin.

The donation was Douglas’ own way of doing good in the neighborhood.

Austin said the 24 mattresses will go into houses that Mercy House already works with and where many the residents are sleeping on the floor.

Austin says Mercy House would not be able to help those in need without a little help from the good people in the community.

“You know, we can’t do this by ourselves,” Austin said. “And there’s so much good that’s inside this community, as businesses like this in the community who are concerned about the least among us, who give and support. And to make the work that we do so much easier.”

