Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Park Crossing’s Khurtiss Perry to play in high school all-star game in Hawaii

By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Playing in a high school All-American game is a huge honor and opportunity for any senior.

Being able to play in a game in Hawaii, that is even sweeter!

Park Crossing rising senior Khurtiss Perry will be doing just that in January.

Perry accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 22.

This all-star game features the top high school football players in the country and is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week.

“I just give thanks to the man above. It’s another opportunity. It’s another blessing from God. So, I just take in another opportunity. I’ve never been to Hawaii. I think it’s going to be a great experience. It’s going to be a fun experience that I’ve never had. I’m looking forward,” said Perry.

Perry is considered one of the top recruits in the nation.

He is rated a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

“I see it as a dream that actually came true. This is something that I’ve been dreaming of since a kid. It’s something different. It’s something that I always just prayed for. It actually came to reality,” stated Perry.

Perry says he will also play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA said the fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on I-65, near the 216 mile marker, a...
Montgomery child killed in I-65 rollover crash
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument

Latest News

Brewbaker Tech's Chanice Spicer named 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year
Brewbaker Tech student named Gatorade Alabama Girls Track & Field Player of the Year
High school trophies marking athletic milestones are boxed and placed next to dumpster. Photo...
Tossed trophies will be displayed
Alvin Briggs named new AHSAA executive director
Alvin Briggs named new AHSAA executive director
Alvin Briggs has been named the new executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic...
Alvin Briggs named new AHSAA executive director