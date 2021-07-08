Park Crossing’s Khurtiss Perry to play in high school all-star game in Hawaii

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Playing in a high school All-American game is a huge honor and opportunity for any senior.

Being able to play in a game in Hawaii, that is even sweeter!

Park Crossing rising senior Khurtiss Perry will be doing just that in January.

Perry accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 22.

This all-star game features the top high school football players in the country and is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week.

“I just give thanks to the man above. It’s another opportunity. It’s another blessing from God. So, I just take in another opportunity. I’ve never been to Hawaii. I think it’s going to be a great experience. It’s going to be a fun experience that I’ve never had. I’m looking forward,” said Perry.

Perry is considered one of the top recruits in the nation.

He is rated a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

“I see it as a dream that actually came true. This is something that I’ve been dreaming of since a kid. It’s something different. It’s something that I always just prayed for. It actually came to reality,” stated Perry.

Perry says he will also play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio.

