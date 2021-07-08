Advertise
Phenix City abolishes historic preservation commission

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Historic Preservation Commission was abolished Wednesday morning. The city council voting unanimously on the resolution.

The Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church serves as a good example of what the historic preservation commission does for a city - gets sites like this the recognition they deserve.

For some, it may be a bit of a headscratcher on why a city would abolish their efforts, but it made sense for the city to step aside in this case.

“It just didn’t seem like there was much being done and there was other avenues to get the historical sites to be registered like they needed to be from other committees. So, we decided, because of all of those things that we needed, to just go ahead and abolish the committee,” Dr. R. Griff Gordy, councilman at-large.

There is plenty to historically recognize within Phenix City, but, historically, those efforts have been handled at the county level and that’s what will happen going forward.

“Streamline to where these things can still be placed on the historic commission based on them putting buildings on the register. So, both of those organizations do that. So, it only makes sense that we just abolish this one and combine for them more streamlining,” said Mayor Eddie Lowe.

“We try to do our due diligence to make sure we have something productive and functioning for the city and the citizens,” added Councilman Gordy.

Gordy added that the city wasn’t heavily invested in this effort financially. It was strictly a streamlining move that works out best for all involved.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

