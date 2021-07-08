Advertise
Remains identified of Boaz Navy Fireman killed at Pearl Harbor

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles(DPAA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WAFF) - A Boaz Navy sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor is now accounted for in 2021.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on July 8 that the remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles, age 25 of Boaz, were identified on Feb. 12, 2021.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Battles was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Battles.

RECOVERY AND IDENTIFICATION EFFORTS

From 1941 until 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew.

In September 1947, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries used by Naval personnel and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Battles.

In 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify Battles’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Battles’ name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name indicating identification.

BURIAL IN ALABAMA

Battles will be buried on Aug. 28, 2021, in his hometown.

Battles’ personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKGEA0.

