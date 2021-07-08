The Rundown: July 9th- 11th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around the River Region and bring them to you!

Here’s a look at some of the weekend events we featured this week:

In Auburn, on Friday night, The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art invites you to celebrate Red, White & You! You can see the monumental exhibition Crafting America starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature live music, craft beer, food pairings, wine, and more. Admission is $50 per person.

If you need a way to jumpstart your Saturday, you can try a fun and energetic cardio workout. The Move Montgomery Health and Wellness Task Force will host a monthly Summer Fit Camp beginning on July 10 from 8-9 a.m., with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. at The Grand Lawn at Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Blount Cultural Park. This is free for all ages & fitness levels!

If you’re looking to travel but don’t want to hop on a plane, then you can head to Portugal’s Internationational Circus right here in Montgomery. This weekend at the Eastdale Mall, you can catch a family-friendly show at 5 pm or 8 pm. General admission is $20, kids ten and under are $15.

The Sunflower Field in Autauga County is officially open! There is no cost to enter the 16-acre sunflower field, but you can snip and purchase your own sunflower for just $1 apiece, and a quick reminder, they only take cash. Catch a preview of what to expect during County Road 12 on WSFA 12 News at 6 p.m.

Below are a couple more events happening this weekend:

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:

If you’d like your event to be featured on The Rundown, send an email to therundown@wsfa.com.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.