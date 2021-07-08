Advertise
Storm chances to end the week

Saturday looks dry for most of us before rain chances go back up
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last two days have featured a high coverage of rain and thunderstorms -- something that is unusual for the summer months. That will change a bit today.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible today.
Some scattered showers and storms are possible today.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances are back down around 40% for your Thursday, with your typical pop-up showers and storms possible this afternoon into the evening. Highs will push 90 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We’ve increased Friday’s chance of rain a bit to 50% as coverage may end up being more widespread than originally thought. It won’t rain all day by any means, but keep that in mind for Friday.

A few showers and storms are expected this weekend.
A few showers and storms are expected this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

It still appears as though rain coverage will come back down for the weekend -- around 30-40% both days. It won’t rain on everyone, and it most definitely won’t rain all day. Just have a way to check radar and a place to go if need be for any outdoor plans you may have over the weekend!

High temps will again be in the upper 80s to around 90 on Friday before heading into the 90s this weekend. We may actually hit our average high for this time of year over the weekend, which is a toasty 93 degrees.

Daily rain chances through Monday.
Daily rain chances through Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Upper 80s and lower 90s continue into next week, with most reaching the 90s each afternoon.

Next week’s rain chances look lower than what we’ve seen so far this week, but a couple days of higher (50%) coverage are possible. Those percentages will almost certainly be updated as new data come in, so stay tuned!

Daily high temperatures will be around 90 or into the 90s.
Daily high temperatures will be around 90 or into the 90s.(WSFA 12 News)

If you’re curious about the humidity, well, it won’t be changing much over the next week. Dew points will be in the 70s each day, which will result in heat indices well into the 90s most days. Some lower 100s are even a possibility if enough sun is realized.

