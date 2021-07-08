Tuskegee city councilman welcomes arrest over damaged Confederate statue

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee city councilman who was among two people responsible for damaging a 115-year-old Confederate monument Wednesday afternoon struck a defiant tone Thursday, even as charges are mulled by the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.

Johnny Ford, a longtime former mayor and current city councilman, says the Confederate statue, which has stood for more than a century in the predominantly-Black city, represents slavery and that he is prepared to do whatever is necessary to have it removed.

According to Macon County Sheriff André Brunson, Ford and another unnamed man used an electric saw to cut into the statue.

“Yes, bring it on, bring the charges on, I’m prepared for good trouble, like Congressman John Lewis, take me to jail,” Ford explained. “I don’t mind going to jail. Let me tell you something. Martin Luther King said if you, if you’re not willing to die for something, there’s really no reason. I’m willing to die for these issues, voting rights, civil rights, health rights, and in this case, justice and an end to slavery.”

The monument, located in the 100 block of Tuskegee’s Main Street, has long been a source of controversy and the target of vandalism on multiple occasions, including in 2020, 2017 and 2015. It remains partially wrapped in blue tarp from previous instances of vandalism.

Ford said the statue was damaged during Wednesday’s incident and that it should come down now because it is unsafe to leave in its current condition.

“One leg has been sawed through,” Ford said. “It is actually unsafe now for the statue to remain standing. It may fall and hurt someone. So, therefore, it is the county’s responsibility, since they are assuming responsibility, to come and take it down.”

It was initially believed Wednesday’s actions may have been a violation of Alabama’s controversial Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, but state Attorney General Steve Marshall later said it appears that is not the case. The statue is privately owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy but sits in the town square.

“The attorney general is saying that it’s private property? Well, if it’s private property, then let whoever the private person who holds the property file a complaint against me,” Ford said.

Sheriff André Brunson has roped off the area around the statue with police tape and said deputies will remain at the site Thursday night.

