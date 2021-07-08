Vandals target Autauga Academy campus during Fourth of July holiday

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga Academy school leaders are trying to figure out who targeted their campus, leaving behind plenty of damage and an expensive mess for them to clean up. It happened sometime overnight on the Fourth of July.

“I was mad and my feelings were hurt,” said elementary school coordinator Dawn Wendland, who was greeted by the mess when she arrived at the school Monday morning to complete a checklist.

“Beer bottles on the ground,” she said.

One damaged classroom became two, but “it was only the beginning,” Wendland quickly found.

The criminals hadn’t stopped inside the classes. The football field’s ticket booth was damaged, as was one of the school buses. There were spent firecrackers on the floor and burn marks.

A broken window is among multiple examples of vandalism committed against Autauga Academy sometime overnight on the Fourth of July.

Even the soft drink machine wasn’t spared.

“We found a stick of fireworks in the slot,” Wendland explained.

Add it up and this turned out to be the worst case of vandalism at Autauga Academy in recent memory.

Vandals targeted multiple classrooms and other parts of the Autauga Academy campus sometime in the overnight hours of the Fourth of July. (Source: Dawn Wendland)

“We love our school and so it really hurts your feelings when you see damage to things you work hard to take care of,” Wendland said. “We’ve had a lot of pranks but this was just vandalism.”

The people who did this obviously didn’t think about the potential danger their behavior could’ve caused. And that’s what troubles the school the most.

“We could have had fire damage,” she said.

Wendland and three others have been working to clean up the mess. The school, known for its championships, not only wants to know who would do this, but why.

Prattville police say their investigation is continuing. In addition to dusting prints off broken beer bottles, investigators are also viewing school surveillance. So far, no one has been arrested.

