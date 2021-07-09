2 of 15 indicted in drug conspiracy involving Montgomery doctor plead guilty

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of the 15 people indicated in April for allegedly taking part in a drug distribution conspiracy involving a Montgomery doctor have decided to plead guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Shayla Denise Moorer, 39, of Suwanee, Georgia, and Naaman Rashad Jackson, 33, of Montgomery, will soon be sentenced by a federal judge.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart, Moorer’s and Jackson’s guilty pleas follow an indictment charging 15 people with conspiring to unlawfully distribute oxycodone, a Schedule II opioid controlled substance.

While it’s unclear when the conspiracy started, the Department of Justice says it ran through April 2020 and that both Moorer and Jackson were involved in the scheme with Deandre Varnel Gross, who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.

According to court records, Moorer and Jackson entered into an agreement with associates of theirs to obtain prescriptions of oxycodone from Montgomery physician D’livro Lemat Beauchamp, despite there being no medical reason to do so.

They would then fill those prescriptions at a pharmacy and sell some or all of the oxycodone tablets to others. The DOJ says Moorer and Jackson would often get their prescriptions from other co-conspirators without actually seeing Beauchamp.

Over the course of Moorer’s involvement, which dates back as far as April 2014, she admitted to receiving and filling 63 oxycodone prescriptions, which resulted in approximately 5,100 illegally obtained tablets and a total of 153,000 milligrams of the highly addictive and abused drug.

Jackson’s participation in the scheme, which dates back as far as July 2013, resulted in his obtaining of 47 prescriptions for 4,230 pills, equaling 126,900 milligrams of oxycodone.

The two will be sentenced at hearings on Sept. 28. They both face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, the cases against the other thirteen named in the indictment are still pending.

Beauchamp pleaded guilty to one count of felony information in October after being arrested the previous July as part of an ongoing federal pill mill investigation involving his medical practice, Symmetry MedSpa.

