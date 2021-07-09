Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ACLU sends letter to school board in opposition of anti-Critical Race Theory resolution

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State school board leaders are facing new opposition over a proposed resolution critiquing Critical Race Theory.

The board started discussion about passing a resolution against the teaching framework and some civil rights leaders believe it could do more harm than good in the classroom.

State school board members are reviewing proposed resolutions that would push back against the teaching framework at the K-12 level.

But, if you ask education experts --- it’s not something that is happening.

“Critical Race Theory is typically introduced at the graduate level,” said Dr. Paulette Dilworth, Vice President of UAB’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “At the Master’s or PHD programs.”

A portion of the state school boards proposed resolution noted that schools would be barred against training staff to teach any students to believe that one race or sex is inherently superior.

Dr. Dilworth says Critical Race Theory is not a curriculum, but a high-level academic framework used to analyze how race and racism impact institutions in society.

“It can be used as a tool to understand what is happening in particular ways in school settings - in government, real estate, banking,” said Dilworth.

She says Critical Race Theory has turned into a controversial catch-all about conversations of race and history that happen in K-12 classrooms.

The Alabama American Civil Liberties Union sent a scathing letter to the state school board this week urging board members to reconsider passing an anti-Critical Race Theory resolution.

The executive director saying: “Instead of encouraging learning, this resolution aims to gag educators and students from talking about issues of the most profound national importance.”

Link to full letter: https://www.aclualabama.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/letter_to_alabama_state_board_of_education_july_7_2021.pdf

WBRC did reach out to the state school board to confirm receipt of that letter and ask for a comment. A representative said he was not familiar and was looking into the matter.

State school board leaders meet next week where discussions could continue. Leaders indicated at the previous meeting they hoped to have something in place before the start of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in the 1300 block of Eastern...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in two...
Alabama counties at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19 spread quadruples in 2 weeks
Charles Jinright (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery city council president confirms cancer diagnosis
Former longtime Tuskegee mayor and current city councilman Johnny Ford speaks Thursday, the day...
Tuskegee city councilman welcomes arrest over damaged Confederate statue

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 554K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Scattered showers and storms today.
Scattering of showers, storms every afternoon
Beehive Sunflowers in Auburn is open for business. Flowers should be blooming until early...
County Road 12: Beehive Sunflowers opens in Auburn
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit