County Road 12: Beehive Sunflowers opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - They don’t last long, but when they bloom, people come from all over to take a look and take some pictures.

Auburn farmer Robert Miller noticed this sunflower craze, so he and his sons did something new this year.

“I’ve been here a while,” said Miller with Beehive Sunflowers. “I’ve been farming 49 years, cotton, peanuts, soybeans and sunflowers for wildlife.”

Miller used to have a small area of sunflowers for the animals to enjoy. Now it’s up to 7-acres.

“As for the sunflowers I’ve grown in the past, they were not too close to the road, but people were stopping all the time to walk out and take pictures for the last 10-15 years,” Miller said.

This year, there will be a lot more pictures.

“It’s just yellow as far as you can see,” Miller added.

Thanks to some creative planting, these fields will be blooming for a few months.

“We have them planted in stages,” Miller said. “We will have them to the first of September or a little after.”

It’s a place for stellar social media snapshots, and you can learn a little bit too.

“Everyone thinks a sunflower always follows the sun. When they are young, they do go back and forth toward the sun, but they always face east,” Miller said.

So, why are these vibrant rays of yellow so popular?

“It’s just beautiful. I will let them speak for themselves.”

You can see them for yourself at Beehive Sunflowers in Auburn. It’s off Lee Road 61, and it’s open Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. until dark. It’s $5 per person to get in and $2 for sunflowers.

Miller hopes he’ll have some blooming into early September.

