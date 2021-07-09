Advertise
1 dead in Pike Road neighborhood, person of interest sought

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKE, ROAD Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after finding a man’s body in a Pike Road neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to Col. Jon Briggs with the sheriff’s office, a 911 calls was made around 12:50 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive. That’s in the Bridle Brook neighborhood.

Police and medics responded to the scene and found the body of a 49-year-old man. While the victim’s name has not been released, Briggs said the death is believed to be domestic related.

Briggs said a death investigation is underway to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Briggs said law enforcement is currently looking for a person of interest who he said is not in the area. No other details on the person were made available.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has information on this case, including any camera or video footage from the area, to call the sheriff’s office at 334-832-4980.

