Montgomery man cleared after deadly shooting outside Destin nightclub

DESTIN, Fla. (WSFA) - An unnamed 22-year-old Montgomery man has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a May 21 shooting outside a Florida night club turned deadly.

Investigators with the Okaloosa County (FL) Sheriff’s Office have determined the death of 26-year old Jose Barroetabena Morejon, of Crestview, Florida, was a justifiable homicide. The case has been closed after review by the State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Morejon died of a single gunshot wound after getting into a fight around 3 a.m. outside a Destin nightclub. Witnesses said the situation escalated when the man got out of a vehicle and started recklessly firing a gun in multiple directions.

Sheriff’s deputies said the Montgomery man and his friends were in the immediate area where the shots were being fired and that he told investigators he fired six or seven shots in return because he was concerned about the safety of both himself and his friends.

In addition to Morejon’s death, one other person was injured in the shooting. That victim was a female in her 20s who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The sheriff’s office said one person captured scenes from the incident on a cellphone and that the video helped them corroborate witness statements and the physical evidence found on the scene.

