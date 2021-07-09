Scattering of showers, storms every afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The forecast for the next week will be similar to what we had on Thursday with each day being slightly different as you’d expect during the summer.

Highs will be around 90 all weekend with a chance of showers and storms each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon and evening shower and storm chances will be in the 40-50% range, with the potential for a day or two to be a little lower. The day with the lowest rain chance as of this writing is next Wednesday around 30%.

It’s impossible to tell you where each day’s showers and storms will develop, but they will certainly pop randomly every afternoon across Central Alabama.

It stays very muggy to tropical for the foreseeable future. (WSFA 12 News)

There are no big weather-makers set to impact our weather, so no washouts or all-day rain events are currently in the forecast. Most days should be nothing more than an hour’s worth of rain. That’s if your location even sees rain.

High temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the foreseeable future with a hint that 90s may become dominant beginning this weekend.

Typical summertime rain chances over the next several days. (WSFA 12 News)

As for humidity, it won’t be changing much. Dew points will be in the lower 70s overall each day. That will result in heat indices well into the 90s most days. Some lower 100s are even a possibility if you see enough sunshine.

While the rain chances are a bit above a normal summertime day most days, this is a very typical forecast for mid-July here in Alabama!

Total rain over the next 10 days shows no signs of heavy rain and flooding. Just typical pop-ups most days. (WSFA 12 News)

