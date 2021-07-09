Troy’s Felmas Koranga to play for Kenyan National Team

Advertise
Troy women’s basketball senior forward Felmas Koranga is set to play for the Kenyan National Team in the 27th edition of FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers Kigali, Rwanda next week, the Trojans announced.(Source: Troy Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy Trojan is making her move to the national stage.

Troy women’s basketball senior forward Felmas Koranga will play for the Kenyan National Team in the 27th edition of FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers Kigali, Rwanda next week, according to Troy Athletics.

“I love my country and playing for the national team was something I was looking forward to,” Koranga said. “My dad represented [Kenya] in soccer and my brother is currently playing for the national team so it was something I was really looking forward to, especially because I look up to both of them.”

Koranga became the first Kenyan born woman to play Division I basketball this past season, according to Troy. She earned the honor of representing her home country in the FIBA qualifier event, which will take place at the Kigali Arena. Joining the Kenyan National Team in the event will be Rwanda, Egypt, South Sudan and Uganda. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket Tournament in September.

During her junior year, Koranga saw progress on and off the court the Trojans said. She was named the Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year and earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors. She was also one of only two players in the Sun Belt Conference to average a double-double with 12.8 ppg and 11.1 rpg. She ranked 27th nationally for the most double-doubles.

She ranked seventh nationally in offensive rebounds per game, 20th in rebounds per game and 22nd in total rebounds.

She saw improvement in her skills as well as confidence in herself. She says she became a better version of herself.

“I didn’t become confident until I got to Troy,” Koranga said. “I wasn’t confident in a lot of things, especially talking. But Troy really helped me feel confident in myself and once my confidence went up, I just became a better version of myself.”

Koranga is one of 17 players that have entered the team’s bubble camp in Nairobi West, Kenya.

“It’s an incredible opportunity, not only because we have a Troy University student on [Kenya’s] roster but for Felmas as well,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “I can only imagine the pride that she must feel. She had a lot of followers back home watching our games throughout the season so for her to be able to go back and represent her country is all the more special.”

The FIBA AfroBasket tournament is the top women’s basketball event in Africa and features the top 12 teams from the continent. It is held every two years.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

