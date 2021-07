OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 85 have reopened after a major crash Saturday morning.

It occurred near exit 58 around 9:30 a.m., according to ALGo. News Leader 9 has learned a motorcycle was involved in the accident.

The crash caused heavy traffic buildup in the area for over an hour.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.