Montgomery first lady hosts fitness camp as part of wellness initiative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Locals in Montgomery had the opportunity to get moving this weekend as part of a summer fitness initiative hosted by Montgomery’s first lady, Tamika Reed.

Saturday’s free Summer Fit Camp cardio event was part of Move Montgomery’s series of activities that will run through September to encourage health and wellness.

Organizers say this event is very important in terms of bringing people together to improve themselves.

“Move Montgomery’s an amazing organization, especially as we talk about the importance of health care in the country and in the city. One way that we can help bring people and energize people and bring people back together is through health and wellness,” aid Sana Iman, an executive board member for Move Montgomery.

“I think that community really energizes and motivates people and no matter where you are in your fitness journey it’s our goal to provide and event that can meet you wherever you are,” said Elizabeth Mazych, another board member.

Learn more about Move Montgomery’s events on its Facebook page.

