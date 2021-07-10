Advertise
Rain, storms, heat and humidity...

It’s summertime in Alabama!
By Lee Southwick
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain continues to trek across the state this evening, bringing downpours and frequent lightning to some. Much of our area has seen or will see rain at some point today, but the rain doesn’t last very long and wash out your entire day. Very typical of July in Alabama...

Surprise! We’ll rinse and repeat this forecast over the coming days. Higher rain chances exist tomorrow and Monday, so many of you will get a splash at different points during the day, but it won’t be an all day washout (much like today).

Rain chances
Rain chances(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances back off a bit later in the workweek.

When it’s not raining, it’s hot and humid. Highs will stay near 90, but heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the middle and upper 90s.

