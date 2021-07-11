7 candidates vying for Montgomery City Council Distict 1 seat

Advertise
For the first time in nine years, the Montgomery City Council District1 seat will have a new name and new face representing its constituents.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in nine years, the Montgomery City Council District1 seat will have a new name and new face representing its constituents.

Seven candidates are on Tuesday’s ballots vying for the seat, left vacant by Councilman Richard Bollinger, who passed away in March.

Sheyann Webb-Christburg has lived in district one for over 15 years. A concern for her and other residents’ revolves around safety. She says it’s a concern that everyone in the district should be proactive about.

“You know we’ve been walking on the westside to stop the violence and trying to get people mobilized, organized, and give them information, but that needs to happen in this district as well,” Christburg said.

Having more town halls in the district is important, Christburg said. She said they allow citizens to voice concerns and get involved, and making sure neighborhoods and businesses in the district are upkeep.

Christburg said it’s important the district representative works with pastors and churches in the district.

“Our spiritual guidance will be put in its rightful place for us to connect for us to be more inspired and for us to do something for us to make significant changes, everybody talks about that village its time for to stop talking about that village and really bring that village together,” Christburg said.

For information about polling locations, click here.

