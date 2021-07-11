Advertise
ASU football team volunteers at community field day

It was a morning well spent for the Hornets, who gave back to the Montgomery community on Saturday.
By Hailey Sutton
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State football team took a break from the gridiron this weekend to hang out in the community. The Hornets partnered with the Capital City Ques at the back to school community field day. It took place at Peter Crump Elementary School in Montgomery.

The Alabama State football team took a break from summer workouts to hang out with kids at a community field day.(Source: Alabama State Athletics)

There was food, fun and games. The team played kickball with the kids, jumped in a bouncy house and even worked to give back by helping with a clothing giveaway. Families were also provided with backpacks and other school supplies to get ready for the upcoming school year.

Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles said it’s always a good time to get out and be active in the community.

“I feel like with playing the position I play, you have to be a leader, and people look up to you in a lot of ways, so just getting out, just the kids looking up to you and stuff, it makes feel good too,” said Nettles. “The kids have been running around all day, laughing and joking, running around me. It’s just been a good time.”

The Hornets have spent much of the summer working on community service. The 2021 season kicks off on Sept. 4 against Miles College.

