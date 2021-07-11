Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Governor Ivey to address Alabama Boys State delegates

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will address Alabama Boys State delegates for the opening ceremony in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion, will take place at The University of Alabama. Alabama Boys State involves high school students from across the state who demonstrate leadership and motivation in school and community activities.

Boys State week is a full week allowing delegates to gain more understanding on government by hearing from elected officials, participating in mock government, and learning more about the nation’s founding ideals and principles.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
New data shows under-vaccinated clusters put nation at risk
Alabama in Five Clusters of Unvaccinated People in the U.S.
The scene outside a Destin nightclub where one person was killed and another was injured. The...
Montgomery man cleared after deadly shooting outside Destin nightclub
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
2 of 15 indicted in drug conspiracy involving Montgomery doctor plead guilty

Latest News

Two people received minor injuries after a plane crashed near Elba Saturday night.
Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba
Stop the violence campaign in Chisolm community
‘Stop the Violence’ campaign walks in Chisholm community
Stop the Violence Campaign walks in Chisholm community
Stop the Violence Campaign walks in Chisolm community
Man charged with capital murder after Pike Road shooting
Man charged with capital murder after Pike Road shooting