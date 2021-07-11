Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Health officials seeing more cases of respiratory illnesses

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officials are seeing an increase in cases of the common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Experts with the Jefferson County Health Department are seeing more cases of illnesses like the flu, pneumonia, strep throat , and the common cold.

Dr. David Hicks said we are seeing this increase because restrictions have loosened and many are going mask free now. He said the masks helped prevent COVID spread, but also stopped these viruses. He said when we were masked, the flu was at an all time low.

Hicks said we will likely see this increase continue to rise as we get into the fall and winter months, but it’s important you don’t ignore your symptoms.

He said COVID-19 is not the only respiratory virus that you can catch right now that can cause you to be hospitalized.

“You can get pneumonia and be in the hospital and on the respirator due to pneumonia from a bacteria or a virus, so don’t assume you know what you have,” Hicks said. “Just because you have sniffles doesn’t mean you need to run to the doctors office and get a test, but you know when your body isn’t feeling right and you need to go and get checked out.”

Dr. Hicks said getting tested for your symptoms is important to also know if it is or isn’t COVID. He predicts we will likely see COVID cases increase in the fall as well.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
New data shows under-vaccinated clusters put nation at risk
Alabama in Five Clusters of Unvaccinated People in the U.S.
The scene outside a Destin nightclub where one person was killed and another was injured. The...
Montgomery man cleared after deadly shooting outside Destin nightclub
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
2 of 15 indicted in drug conspiracy involving Montgomery doctor plead guilty

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain today
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain today
Many saw rain today. Who sees rain tomorrow?
Many saw rain today. Who sees rain tomorrow?
Around 60% of eligible people have not received a shot, according to ADPH.
ADPH says many in rural communities not getting vaccinated
Move Montgomery’s Summer Fit Camp was held on July 10, 2021.
Montgomery first lady hosts fitness camp as part of wellness initiative