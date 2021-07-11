Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people suffered minor injuries in an airplane crash Saturday night near the Carl Folsom Airport in Elba.

An instructor pilot in the crash was able to call 911 for help. Elba police were able to notify first responders that the aircraft was in a wooded area near the airport.

Dale County and Ft. Rucker both sent helicopters to assist Elba police, fire and rescue in locating the downed aircraft. New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department and Enterprise Rescue, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA, Coffee County EMA and 911 all assisted in the rescue efforts.

The FAA and NTSB were contacted and the scene has been turned over to them for a full investigation.

