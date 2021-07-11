Million-dollar fish tournament wraps up at Lake Martin

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Back in April, Crank 4 Bank’s tagged fishing event gave anglers the chance to reel in a million-dollar prize on Lake Martin, and on Saturday, the event came to a close with several fisherman reeling in a prize.

After months of fishing, no one was able to snag that million-dollar fish, but there were plenty of winners on the water. Several people went home with heavy pockets, with some cashing in up to $4,500.

William Miller won $4500 in the Crank 4 Bank tagged fishing event. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The biggest prize of the afternoon came last, with Rufus “Bubba” McNeil winning a $50,000 Skeeter boat courtesy of Ashley’s Boat and RV.

“It was awesome,” said McNeil. “I mean, me and one of the other guys here that caught a tagged fish. We’re talking about it being nice if somebody would win one of the bigger prizes instead of just the money, and, hey, it came true.”

The virtual fishing tournament also ended on Saturday, with Ryan miller taking first place. Crank 4 Bank co-owner Vivian Autry said it was a great way to end the summer.

Rufus "Bubba" McNeill won a Skeeter boat worth $50,000 at the Crank 4 Bank tagged fishing event. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“This year has been crazy. I think a lot of people fished right up until the last minute,” said Autry. “July Fourth, even out there with all the crazy boaters everywhere, people were out there trying to catch that tagged fish.”

This year’s event may have come to a close, but Autry said they’re already working on next years tournament.

“We’re going to do this next year. I think we’re going to up the ante a little bit. and maybe there might be a $2 million fish floating out there in the water.”

For more information on this year’s tournament, as well as other events happening through Crank 4 Bank, you can visit their Facebook page or find them online at https://www.crank4bank.com/.

