Scattered storms, cloudy skies this Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rinse and repeat forecast continues! Today will be similar to yesterday - rain will be scattered across the state, the majority of it favoring the late afternoon and evening hours, and some storms could bring downpours and frequent lightning. Much of our area will see rain at some point, however, the rain won’t last very long and wash out your entire day. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have an indoor back-up option!

Tomorrow will be similar - much of our area will see rain, but it won’t last all day.

Rain chances (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered rain will continue to pop up on radar into next weekend. Just a typical July forecast for Alabama!

When it’s not raining, it’s hot and humid. Highs will stay near 90, but heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the middle and upper 90s.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

