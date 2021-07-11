‘Stop the Violence’ campaign walks in Chisholm community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Violence is plaguing communities in Montgomery.

“I don’t know if it the parents, but you got to keep a ring around them sometimes because they are getting out of hand here,” Chisholm community resident C.W. Rose said.

As the violence continues, more people are speaking out against it.

The “Stop the Violence” campaign made a stop in the Chisholm community Saturday with Montgomery leaders, community organizations, and citizens marching, placing signs in yards, and talking with residents about the violence.

“Sometimes they can’t come to us. We have to go to them. But we definitely want to support them and go into the system in any way we can. We’re sending this message to stop the violence,” Interim Montgomery Police Chief Ramona Harris said.

Councilwoman Marche Johnson, representing the Chisholm community, says abandoned properties and theft were among the top concerns she heard from residents.

“We’re going to work a little bit more in the Chisholm community neighborhood association to get them active as well as we have been doing other communities,” Johnson said.

Harris said the change can start once people’s mentality changes.

“Holding everybody and each of ourselves accountable to change the behaviorism that we see today to stop this violence,” Harris said.

Participants say this is only the beginning and say a bigger message should be taken away.

“It’s about touching these young people and seeing them smile, asking for signs to put in their yard and seeing them want to be involved and as long as we see that we got the continue to being reached,” founder of Women of W.I.L.L. Sheyanne Webb Christburg said.

The next Stop the Violence Campaign canvass will take place in the Highland Gardens Community on the second weekend of August.

