Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are calling one Creekside Elementary School student a hero.

After a woman was missing from her nursing home, 10-year-old Alex Aguilar helped return her to safety.

When Alex Aguilar saw an elderly woman outside his front door, he says he knew something wasn’t right.

“She said that she couldn’t breathe anymore,” Alex said.

Alex says she was shaking and distraught. His family says he let the woman inside. They say Alex felt for her and then started praying for her. Alex calmed the woman down, gave her water, and flagged down police.

It turns out the woman was missing from Dover Manor Assisted Living.

“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the police,” said Captain Josh Nash, Georgetown Police Department. “Here in Georgetown, it’s just the opposite.”

Nash says when Alex stepped up, he probably saved the woman’s life.

“With the temperatures being so high, and her not having water and walking away, there’s a wooded area behind that she could have gotten lost in, the interstate’s close,” Nash said.

The Georgetown Police Department posted pictures about this story on their Facebook page. On that page, teachers from Creekside Elementary School commented saying Alex is a helper in the classroom also.

The Bluegrass Cycling Club is also saying thank you to Alex by buying him a brand-new bike.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
I-85 exit from Taylor Road closed through Tuesday following 18-wheeler wreck
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting

Latest News

Church members assess the damage done to their church following the break-in.
‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized
Scattered to numerous showers and storms today.
More above normal rain and storm chances
Elmore County Board of Education/Elmore County Public Schools
Schools prepare to return amid COVID-19 concerns
17-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
17-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Former UA softball player speaks at Wetumpka Lions Club meeting
Former UA softball player speaks at Wetumpka Lions Club meeting