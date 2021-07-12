Alabama’s Mac Jones, Landon Dickerson named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-America for Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Mac Jones and Landon Dickerson were both named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division I Football First Team. Jones was named the Football Academic All-American of the Year.

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) made the announcement Monday.

Jones and Dickerson earned the elite scholastic honors after helping lead the Crimson Tide to its 18th national football title and 28th Southeastern Conference championship during the 2020 season.

Alabama is one of just three schools, along with Boise State and Coastal Carolina, to have more than one player earn first-team honors. The Crimson Tide is also the only team to make the College Football Playoff and have a player earn Academic All-America recognition from this past season.

Mac Jones

Quarterback

Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies in December of 2019, maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during his undergraduate career

Completed his master’s degree in sport hospitality in December of 2020, again finishing with a perfect 4.0 GPA

Named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the completion of the 2020 campaign in addition to being selected as a consensus first team All-American for his play on the field

Recipient of the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning awards while also being one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy last season

Led the nation with a 201.1 passer rating and a 96.1 QBR while guiding the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record and the program’s 18th national championship

Landon Dickerson

Offensive Lineman

Held a 3.68 GPA and earned his undergraduate degree in sports management in August of 2019 while at Florida State where he graduated Cum Laude in only three years

Continued his studies at Alabama by pursuing his master’s in business administration, graduating with a 3.72 GPA in Spring of 2021

Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District IV honors following the 2019 and 2020 seasons

Selected as a unanimous first team All-American and was the 2020 winner of the Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top center

Averaged an overall blocking grade of 91.3 and finished at 99.6 on all assignments in 2020 prior to a season-ending injury in the SEC Championship Game

