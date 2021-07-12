ALEA investigates fatal weekend crashes in Bullock, Tallapoosa counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to two unrelated fatal wrecks over the weekend, one in Tallapoosa County, the other in Bullock County.

The first crash happened Sunday at 4 a.m. on U.S. 29 near the 140 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

Lytrell Donyell Clark, 42, of Union Springs, was driving a 2017 Lexus GS 350 when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail, then went airborne before landing in a ditch.

Clark was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second fatal crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Elkins Road, approximately three miles south of Tallassee, in Tallapoosa County.

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Monroe, Ga., resident Aaron Marsh Jr., 45, who was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra when it ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Marsh was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate both crashes.

